NJ Court Challenged Over Prolonged Sealing Of FCA Cases

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the New Jersey federal court are "eviscerating" the transparency of the judiciary by indefinitely taking whistleblower cases off the public record, a medical device maker said in a Thursday suit. In U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, government attorneys regularly seek out and obtain court orders allowing them to administratively terminate False Claims Act suits, or remove them from the active docket, and seal them away for an undetermined amount of time, without regular breaks for a judge to review the sealing order, Merit Medical Systems Inc. alleged. "This practice eviscerates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS