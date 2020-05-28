9th Circ. Bars Pipelines From Water Permit During Appeal

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- New oil and gas pipeline projects can't use an expedited Clean Water Act permitting process while the federal government and Keystone XL pipeline developer appeal a judge's order barring the use of the permit, the Ninth Circuit said Thursday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, TC Energy Corp. and several industry groups that had petitioned the appeals court to stay the implementation of Montana U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' order failed to show they were likely to succeed in their appeal or that they'd suffer irreparable harm if the order was allowed to stand, Circuit Judges Barry Silverman and Jacqueline H. Nguyen...

