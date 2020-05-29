Va. City Approves Pamunkey Tribe As Casino Operator

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The City Council of Norfolk, Virginia, has given the thumbs-up to the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to run a proposed waterfront resort and casino, voting under a state-required process for the tribe to act as its preferred operator. The 7-to-1 vote in a Zoom meeting last week followed the council's initial approval of an agreement with the tribe inked in September and hews to rules set out by the Virginia General Assembly in its past session for approved gambling cities to select a preferred casino operator, according to Pamunkey spokesman Jay T. Smith. The one "no" vote came from Council Member Paul...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS