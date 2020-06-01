Dockworkers Union To Take $19M Post-Trial Loss To 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A federal court has ruled that a dockworkers union that lost a trial against the Port of Portland over lost business can immediately appeal to the Ninth Circuit a mandate that it face either $19 million in damages or a new trial, saying there are important questions of law to resolve first. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and a local unit's score of an interlocutory appeal comes after a federal judge slashed a jury's $94 million jury award in favor of port operator ICTSI Oregon Inc., which claimed that union boycott activity pushed port business into a nosedive. The judge ordered...

