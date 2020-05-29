Supervisor Claims Cell Tower Builders Failed To Pay OT

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A former crew leader for a pair of Texas-based telecom infrastructure firms has slapped the companies with a Fair Labor Standards Act suit alleging they skimped on overtime pay and reimbursements while he was overseeing 4G tower builds. Oklahoman Michael Dobbs, who filed suit Thursday in his home federal court, said he was jointly employed by Brook Consultants Inc. and Labyrinth International LLC in the Sooner State for a little under a year, quitting in July because he'd been consistently denied overtime pay, as well as reimbursements for costly job expenses he was told would be covered. On top of the...

