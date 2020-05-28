Ex-Cafe Worker Must Fix $3.2M Deal In Biometric Data Case

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday rejected a former cafe employee's proposed $3.2 million settlement she'd hoped would end her proposed class action alleging Corner Bakery Cafe misused its employees' biometric data, ruling that it wrongly limits class members' ability to object to the deal or appeal. Ebony Jones, a former employee of the Dallas-based cafe chain, claimed that Corner Bakery Cafe illegally collected, possessed and disclosed its Illinois employees' biometric data through a finger-scan timekeeping system without written disclosure or consent. On May 22, Jones sought preliminary approval of a deal in which the company would pay about $800 each...

