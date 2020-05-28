Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Phone Co. To Pay Up To $25M To End Inmate Call Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A prison technology company has agreed to a deal worth up to $25 million in cash and phone credits to end allegations it overcharged for inmate calling services, the class said Thursday in asking a New Jersey federal court for preliminary approval of the settlement.

Under the deal, Global Tel Link Corp. will reimburse its current customers in account credits while paying out former customers in cash, capping the deal at $25 million and the individual payout at $5,000.

In arguing that the deal should be approved, the class noted that GTL has demonstrated a "willingness to litigate this matter to the...

