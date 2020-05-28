Prison Phone Co. To Pay Up To $25M To End Inmate Call Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A prison technology company has agreed to a deal worth up to $25 million in cash and phone credits to end allegations it overcharged for inmate calling services, the class said Thursday in asking a New Jersey federal court for preliminary approval of the settlement. Under the deal, Global Tel Link Corp. will reimburse its current customers in account credits while paying out former customers in cash, capping the deal at $25 million and the individual payout at $5,000. In arguing that the deal should be approved, the class noted that GTL has demonstrated a "willingness to litigate this matter to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS