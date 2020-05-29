Top Golf, Ex-Workers Say BIPA Standing Ruling On Their Side

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Top Golf USA Inc. and a group of former workers have staked out opposing positions on whether the Seventh Circuit's recent ruling on federal standing in Illinois biometric privacy litigation helps or hurts the company's attempt to keep the dispute in federal court. Thomas Burlinski and Matthew Miller, who allege Top Golf's finger-scanning practices violate the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, told an Illinois federal court on Thursday that the Seventh Circuit's recent decision in Bryant v. Compass Group bolsters the former employees' argument that the company has incorrectly valued their biometric privacy claims to try to keep their proposed class...

