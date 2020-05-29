Borrowers Denied Cert. In Green Home Loans Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in California on Thursday denied a bid for class certification in a suit accusing a green home upgrades financing company of misrepresenting the terms of its loans, telling the borrowers they didn't show they had actually viewed various versions of the company's alleged misrepresentations. In her May 28 order, U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler told homeowners who had financed environmentally friendly home improvements using loans furnished by Ygrene Energy that they didn't meet the standards for class certification. The Ygrene borrowers moved for class certification in June 2019, laying out a framework with multiple classes in each of...

