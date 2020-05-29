U.S. Bank Fights Commerzbank's Redo Bid In RMBS Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank NA shot back at Commerzbank's bid to reconsider a court order trimming the German bank's suit over U.S. Bank's stewardship of pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securitization trusts, telling a New York federal court that its ruling resolved several issues and needs "no epilogue." Commerzbank AG had asked the court earlier this month to rethink its decision to eliminate claims on over half of the RMBS certificates at issue after the claims were found untimely due to a three-year statute of limitations from Germany, where the certificates were held. The 44-page April ruling cut through dueling summary judgment submissions whose length...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS