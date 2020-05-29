Godiva Can't Slip Suit Over Using 'Belgium 1926' On Labels

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that Godiva Chocolatier Inc. must face some claims in a potential class action over its use of "Belgium 1926" on its U.S. packaging, saying it creates a "plausible inference" that the chocolates are of European origin when they are produced in Pennsylvania. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan trimmed some claims from the suit while also dismissing the plaintiff customers' request for an injunction, but denied Godiva's request to dismiss a number of the other claims. The judge said a "plausible inference is that the phrase represents both the provenance of the company —...

