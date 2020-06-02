How NJ Talc Case May Shift NY Courts On Expert Testimony

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- In its recent decision allowing and precluding expert testimony about alleged asbestos contamination of Johnson & Johnson LLP's talc products, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey assessed the admissibility of expert testimony under the Daubert evidentiary standard, which differs from the standard applied by New Jersey state courts. This decision may influence New York state courts — which, like those in New Jersey, are among the minority of jurisdictions that still follow the Frye evidentiary standard.[1] A shift toward the more widely accepted Daubert standard would require New York trial courts to assume a more active gatekeeping...

