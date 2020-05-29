Latham Facing DQ Bid From Ex-Clients In Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Two title and insurance companies being sued by investors over an alleged Ponzi scheme have asked a California state judge to disqualify Latham & Watkins LLP from representing the investors, saying Latham's defense of the companies in a previous Ponzi case gives the firm a conflict as it goes against the businesses now. The investors Latham is representing claim that Chicago Title Co. and Chicago Title Insurance Co. employees in San Diego assisted a Ponzi scheme from 2012 to 2019. The companies filed their motion to disqualify the firm on Wednesday. The suit says San Diego real estate investor and entrepreneur...

