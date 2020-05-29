ERISA Group Takes Seattle Benefits Law Fight To 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The ERISA Industry Committee is taking its challenge of a Seattle ordinance regarding health care coverage for hotel workers to the Ninth Circuit, after a Washington federal judge ruled the Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn't trump the state law. The organization, which advocates for large employers, informed the court Friday of its intent to appeal U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly's decision to throw out its suit claiming that a Seattle ordinance, SMC 14.28, was preempted by ERISA and should be struck down. Annette Guarisco Fildes, president and CEO of ERIC, told Law360 in a statement Friday that the group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS