Maine Pay-Per-Channel Law Is Illegal, Comcast Tells 1st Circ.

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Comcast and a coalition of big-name networks called on the First Circuit to shield them from a recent Maine law mandating they let consumers buy individual channels instead of package deals, arguing Friday the mandate undermines their editorial discretion and cuts into their free speech. The law, Chapter 308 — which Maine Gov. Janet Mills enacted a year ago — violates the First Amendment because it interferes with cable companies' ability to decide how to sell their programming, the group told the panel in a lengthy brief. "Chapter 308, which mandates that every channel and every program be offered on a stand-alone basis,...

