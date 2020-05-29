Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maine Pay-Per-Channel Law Is Illegal, Comcast Tells 1st Circ.

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Comcast and a coalition of big-name networks called on the First Circuit to shield them from a recent Maine law mandating they let consumers buy individual channels instead of package deals, arguing Friday the mandate undermines their editorial discretion and cuts into their free speech.

The law, Chapter 308 — which Maine Gov. Janet Mills enacted a year ago — violates the First Amendment because it interferes with cable companies' ability to decide how to sell their programming, the group told the panel in a lengthy brief.

"Chapter 308, which mandates that every channel and every program be offered on a stand-alone basis,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!