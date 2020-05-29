NY Court Won't Reconsider Sanctions For 'Notorious' Atty

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday denied a bid to reconsider an award of attorney fees and sanctions against Richard Liebowitz and his law firm for not verifying that a photograph was registered before filing a copyright suit, saying the request improperly tried to relitigate issues and advance new arguments. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter said he would not reconsider his ruling, which included granting $100,008.13 in attorney fees and costs to the defendants in the case and $10,000 in sanctions against Liebowitz, because the arguments made are not proper grounds for reconsideration. "It is well established that a...

