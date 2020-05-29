Emory, Workers Seek OK Of $16.8M Deal In ERISA Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Emory University and its workers asked a Georgia federal judge Friday to approve a roughly $16.8 million settlement of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the school of letting its retirement plans charge high fees and keep bad investments. The school and workers notified U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the deal in April, but Friday's joint motion for settlement marked the first time the dollar amount was disclosed. If approved, the settlement would require Emory to pay $16.75 million into a settlement fund to be distributed to roughly 65,000 Emory workers, retirees and others who participated...

