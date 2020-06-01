EPA Finalizes Restraints On State, Tribal Water Permit Power

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday hobbled the authority of states and tribes to block projects like pipelines, export terminals and dams over Clean Water Act concerns, saying the power had been abused to unfairly restrict commerce. The final rule, which was proposed in August, restricts the ways in which states and tribes can deny permits under Section 401 of the Act — a power that, when exercised, has irritated the Trump administration. New York, Washington and Oregon have used it to block various energy projects over environmental concerns. "Many states implement Section 401 in accordance with the Clean Water Act,"...

