High Court Won't Touch Trump's Security Tariffs

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a steel importer group's attempt to overturn duties imposed by President Donald Trump, leaving in place the administration's broad authority to restrict trade on the basis of national security. The American Institute for International Steel had hoped to knock down Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which Trump used to restrict steel and aluminum imports in 2018. The group argued that the law improperly forfeited congressional authority over trade to the executive branch. The justices denied the petition without explanation. By denying the AIIS' petition, the high court closed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS