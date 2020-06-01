Feds Sue Contractor For False Claims On NJ Turnpike Project

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has sued a construction company and accused it of violating the False Claims Act by claiming to work with businesses run by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals during its time as a subcontractor on a New Jersey Turnpike project. In a complaint filed Friday in New Jersey federal court, the government alleged C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc. and its president Peter Abbonizio claimed to use disadvantaged business enterprises for work on the federally funded construction project. The government said the business "caused federal funds to be paid on the contract that should not have been paid, because the necessary...

