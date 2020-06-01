Justices Won't Take AT&T, Comcast Arbitration Fight

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't take up AT&T and Comcast's efforts to force two separate consumer disputes into arbitration, according to orders released Monday. The two telecom giants had appealed to the high court in late February, urging the justices to find the so-called McGill rule, a California Supreme Court precedent that does not allow companies doing business in the state to use consumer contracts to stave off public injunctive relief, runs afoul of the Federal Arbitration Act. The FAA permits arbitration of customer disputes and, according to the telecoms, preempts state law. AT&T asked the court whether the McGill rule "conditioning the...

