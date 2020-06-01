Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Take AT&T, Comcast Arbitration Fight

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't take up AT&T and Comcast's efforts to force two separate consumer disputes into arbitration, according to orders released Monday.

The two telecom giants had appealed to the high court in late February, urging the justices to find the so-called McGill rule, a California Supreme Court precedent that does not allow companies doing business in the state to use consumer contracts to stave off public injunctive relief, runs afoul of the Federal Arbitration Act.

The FAA permits arbitration of customer disputes and, according to the telecoms, preempts state law. AT&T asked the court whether the McGill rule "conditioning the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!