Egypt Gets Gas Co.'s Doc Bid Trimmed In $2B Award Fight

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Spanish natural gas company must narrow its bid for documents from the Depository Trust Company as it seeks to enforce a $2 billion arbitral award against Egypt, a New York federal judge said Friday. Unión Fenosa Gas SA's petition to issue subpoenas, which the court initially granted April 13, included "needlessly burdensome demands," U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote in a Friday order, granting in part Egypt's motion to quash. UFG requested documents and testimonial evidence from the New York-based clearinghouse as it seeks to enforce the award in English court. The company hopes to fulfill the $2 billion award...

