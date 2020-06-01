Ga. Justices Reinstate Doc's Win In Hunter's Paralysis Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday reinstated a defense verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of prescribing too much medication to a patient who later fainted, fell out of a deer hunting stand and became paralyzed, saying there was evidence to warrant jury instructions on risk assumption. After Shane Berryhill's heart procedure in 2009, cardiologist Dale P. Daly advised him to avoid strenuous activity for a week, but Berryhill went on the hunting trip five days later, according to court documents. Justice Nels S.D. Peterson, writing the opinion for the court, said that even though Daly did not explain the...

