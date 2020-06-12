Stroock Nabs Greenberg Traurig Litigation Pro For NY Office

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has lured an 18-year veteran of Greenberg Traurig LLP who has represented private equity clients across the country to join its litigation practice in New York as a partner. Eric Aronson made the move at the beginning of this month. He wasn't actively pursuing leaving Greenberg Traurig but discussions with Stroock earlier in the year "just became more and more appealing with each succeeding conversation," he said. Ultimately, Aronson said, he was swayed by Stroock's reputation as a "small firm focused on delivering high-quality results" and the "bespoke" nature of the litigation group. Aronson said...

