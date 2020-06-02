Cantor Must Face Rival Broker's Poaching Suit In UK

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 6:12 PM BST) -- New York-based investment brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald will have to face a multimillion-dollar lawsuit in the U.K. over accusations that it poached a rival's employees, after a judge said Tuesday the claim implicates three of its most senior London-based employees. The power and energy investment banking specialist lost a bid to derail the lawsuit from Jeffries International Ltd. and force the claims to be heard in the U.S. after High Court Master David Cook said that proceeding to trial in the U.K. was the only way to avoid "multiplicity and fragmentation." Rival investment banking service Jeffries is suing Cantor's U.S., U.K. and Hong...

