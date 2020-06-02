Texas County Can't Remand $41M Hurricane Harvey Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected a county's bid to remand its $41 million Hurricane Harvey property damage suit to state court a day after the county requested it, ruling Tuesday that the county was wrong in saying that insurers waived their rights to transfer the case. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos rejected Nueces County's claim that insurers Lloyd's of London and AmRisc GP LLC waived their rights to transfer the case in their policy agreement. The judge said the insurers — which provided the county with a commercial insurance policy — "clearly and explicitly reserved the right to remove any...

