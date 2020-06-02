Activists Block Land Swap Intended For Alaskan Refuge Road

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration cannot proceed with a planned land exchange that would allow an isolated Aleutian community to construct a road through Alaska's Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, a federal judge has said, in a win for environmental groups. The U.S. Department of the Interior failed to justify a recent about-face on the proposed roadway connecting two rural Alaskan native communities in violation of the federal Administrative Procedure Act, U.S. District Judge John Sedwick said on Monday. In 2013, the DOI rejected the proposed roadway as detrimental to the environment. "Th[e] finding — that the environmental harms to Izembek can be adequately mitigated...

