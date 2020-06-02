Feds, Industry Oppose Bid To Block Trump's Water Rule

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government, business groups and a coalition of states have said the Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction was a reasonable move that shouldn't be halted just because some states like California disagree with the result. The government opposed a preliminary injunction request brought by the California-led coalition, saying on Monday that officials have spent decades struggling over the meaning of "waters of the United States" and the limits of the CWA's regulatory reach, making it a classic case of "statutory ambiguity." That ambiguity gives the federal government the power to reasonably interpret the...

