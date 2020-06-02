NY Residents Sue Sprint, T-Mobile Over Cell Tower Removal

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A company owned by two New York residents accused Sprint and T-Mobile on Tuesday of damaging their Manhattan townhouse, breaching an agreement and endangered their lives through Sprint's dismantling and installing of cell tower equipment over the course of eight years. Ninety Sixty LLC, owned by Gerald and Louise Kerner, alleged in its complaint that Sprint "has not only endangered the Kerners, who reside in the townhouse, and damaged the townhouse both inside and out, but it has also created a threat to public safety." "Absent this court's intervention, there seems to be no end in sight to the wrongful conduct...

