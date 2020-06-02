Baylor Must Provide Pepper Hamilton Docs In Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Baylor University must hand over discovery related to a law firm's investigation of its Title IX policies and reforms after waiving work product protection by mentioning the investigation in its defense against 15 women's claims that the school negligently responded to sexual assault reports, a Texas federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin ordered the university to provide the women, referred to as Jane Does, any material from an alleged stockpile of more than 23,000 documents the university claims are privileged work product of Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton LLP or face sanctions. He also ordered the university to create...

