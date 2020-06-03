The Weeknd Settles Copyright Fight, Aims To End Another

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The Weeknd is having a busy week of copyright litigation, first settling a lawsuit that accused him of illegally sampling a song by the indie band Yeasayer, and then moving to escape another case that claimed he ripped off an obscure 2005 song. In a motion filed Monday in New York federal court, the R&B star said he'd reached a deal to end a lawsuit that claimed he used elements from Yeasayer's 2007 "Sunrise" in his "Pray For Me" — a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar that appeared on the "Black Panther" soundtrack. Court documents said Yeasayer had "confirmed to their satisfaction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS