It's Getting Harder To Hide Consultants' Data Breach Reports

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Capital One is the latest company ordered by a U.S. court to disclose a consultant's analysis of a massive data breach, in a potential boon for consumers but a troubling development for businesses aiming to talk frankly about breaches without fear of legal repercussions. In a ruling delivered last week, a Virginia federal magistrate judge rejected Capital One's bid to keep private a report prepared by cybersecurity firm Mandiant analyzing a 2019 breach that the bank says exposed the personal data of more than 100 million people. Capital One had argued that the report — which could include key details about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS