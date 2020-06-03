Delta Ditches Imprisonment Suit In Pun-Filled 1st Circ. Ruling

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Delta Airlines escaped claims it falsely imprisoned a renowned Massachusetts doctor when the First Circuit said in a pun-heavy opinion Tuesday that it didn't need a "stopover" to conclude the suit was filed too late. In an opinion replete with airline wordplay, Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote that when T. Forcht Dagi was accused of stealing a flight attendant's bag after his flight took off from Boston's Logan International Airport and who was then detained at London's Heathrow Airport, it represented one continuous string of events that fall under the jurisdiction of the Montreal Convention. The convention includes a two-year...

