Rock Stars, Tech Giants Argue Over DMCA At Senate Hearing

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Rock legends, tech industry lobbyists and other copyright experts testified Tuesday before a Senate committee about the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's system of notice-and-takedown, offering sharply divergent views as lawmakers mull potential changes. The hearing came two weeks after the U.S. Copyright Office released a report warning that the DMCA had "tilted askew" since it was passed, overprotecting tech companies at the expense of copyright owners facing online infringement. At the start of Tuesday's hearing, Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., echoed those views, saying the system was "failing badly" and might need more sweeping changes than the series of small tweaks suggested...

