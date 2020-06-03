App Makers Urge Justices To Let Judges Set FRAND Rates

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- An association of app makers has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to unravel a Federal Circuit decision that found juries get to decide what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty rate for standard-essential patents, arguing the ruling muddies FRAND rules. "The Federal Circuit's decision departs from precedent and threatens to reduce transparency in court determinations of FRAND licensing amounts, inserting uncertainty into the balance in private negotiations that rely on such FRAND determinations, ultimately jeopardizing the stability of the open standards system," the App Association said in an amicus brief Tuesday. The group, which represents more than 5,000 app makers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS