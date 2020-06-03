Pharmacy Chain Says It Can Rep Class If Lead Is DQ'd

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Midwest pharmacy chain said Tuesday that it's ready to fill in as head of a direct purchaser class accusing Actavis and Shire of illegally delaying the sale of a generic version of Shire's ADHD medication Intuniv if the pharmaceutical companies manage to decertify the class's current named plaintiff. Even if wholesaler Rochester Drug Co-Operative's bankruptcy renders it unable to lead the drug buyers in Massachusetts federal court, Meijer Inc. said it's "ready to serve" in order to prevent the full decertification of the class sought by the pharma companies. It's already represented by the same attorneys handling the case that...

