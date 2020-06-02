Boies Schiller Reps Google Users In Massive Privacy Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Google LLC users, represented by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, hit the search giant with a putative class action in California federal court Tuesday that accuses the company of violating user privacy by tracking their browser searches and other user activity, and seeks potentially billions of dollars. Google was hit with a suit Tuesday claiming it tracked the activity of users, who are represented in the putative class action by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Google allays privacy concerns by telling users they can control what data they share by entering "private browsing mode," the suit says. But, in reality,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS