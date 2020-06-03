Tyson & Mendes Adds Wood Smith Partner To Insurance Team

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Tyson & Mendes LLP has hired away the managing partner of Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP's New York office to bolster the civil defense firm's expanding insurance defense team. Partner Mike Coffey joined Tyson & Mendes' New York office in late April. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he has known the firm's founding partners Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes and New York office managing partner Robert Modica for years and is thrilled to join the growing national trial firm. Coffey, who has built a client base of insurance and construction companies, said he will be doing complex trials, professional liability, construction,...

