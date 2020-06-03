UCSB Prof Sues Zoom Over Child Porn 'Zoombomb' Hack

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara has launched a proposed class action against Zoom Video Communications Inc., accusing the burgeoning company of allowing a 400-person video conference to be "Zoombombed" with child porn. Victor Rios, an associate dean in UCSB's social sciences department, sued Zoom on Tuesday, blaming the company for two successive Zoombomb attacks on a webinar he was hosting on April 30. "Rios, and other attendees of the webinar — most of whom were other public school teachers — had their computer screens hijacked and their control buttons disabled while being forced to watch pornographic video...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS