Apple Must Face Claims Over CEO's Comments To Analysts

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Tuesday that Apple Inc. will have to face shareholder claims over CEO Tim Cook's 2018 comments to analysts about iPhone sales and operations in China, but dismissed a slew of other claims. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers indicated in March that she was wary of the "still somewhat amorphous" 190-page putative securities class action filed by Apple investors one year ago, which accuses the tech giant of misrepresenting its sales in China and intentionally hiding wrongdoing relating to its sluggish iPhones. In a detailed order, the judge granted Apple's motion to dismiss as to all...

