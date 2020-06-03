Advocates Urge 4th Circ. To Strike Down Terrorist Watchlist

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government's controversial terrorist watchlist is "shrouded in secrecy," a "source of constant fear" in Muslim communities, and reminiscent of Japanese internment, civil liberties and policy organizations told the Fourth Circuit in new court filings. In friend-of-the-court briefs filed Tuesday and Wednesday, organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Cato Institute and Muslim Advocates urged the federal appeals court to uphold a lower court ruling that the list, authorized in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, unconstitutionally restricts members' ability to travel freely without a legal remedy. The organizations also alleged that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's list disproportionately...

