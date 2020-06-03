PG&E Warns Of 'Draconian' Results If Bankruptcy Plan Denied

Law360, San Francisco (June 3, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge to confirm its $58 billion reorganization plan during a bench trial Wednesday, slamming an objector's allegations of a potential conflict of interest as "absolutely preposterous" and warning of "draconian" results for wildfire victims if the plan is not confirmed. "In the absence of confirmation, the results are draconian," PG&E's lead attorney, Stephen Karotkin of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, warned U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali during a bench trial held via videoconference, due to novel coronavirus pandemic disruptions. "It is plainly evident, your honor, that if this plan is not confirmed...

