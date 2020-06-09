How 'Blurred Lines' Copyright Ruling Is Affecting Music Biz

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- I have been a musician for over 25 years — longer than I have been a litigator — and one thing I knew even as a teenage musician was that artistic influence is the engine that gives life to artistic expression. As the phrase goes: Good artists borrow, great artists steal. The fact is that every musician is influenced by a plethora of musical experience, whether those experiences come from listening to recorded music or playing live with other musicians in the moment. Musical development is much like Darwinian evolution — whereby great innovations of the past are passed on to...

