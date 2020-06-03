Dentons, DOJ Scolded For Silence On Ruling In $7M Fee Fight

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit laid into attorneys from Dentons and the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday morning after both failed to alert the court to a decision that affected their dispute over $7.4 million in attorney fees. U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk opened the telephonic hearing by asking the government whether it was aware of a recent Federal Circuit decision that also dealt with how attorney fees are doled out in the wake of a patent dispute. Counsel for the government — which is seeking to undo $7.4 million in attorney fees secured by Dentons — admitted that it knew...

