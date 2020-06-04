Bridgegate Ruling May Pave Way For NCAA Hoops Reversals

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to toss the convictions of two New Jersey officials in the Bridgegate scandal could provide three men convicted in the NCAA basketball corruption probe a lifeline in overturning their convictions at the Second Circuit, experts say. Former Adidas AG marketing executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring player agent Christian Dawkins are appealing their 2018 wire fraud convictions for making payments to college basketball recruits to steer them toward schools sponsored by the shoe and apparel giant, in violation of NCAA rules. Prosecutors have alleged the payments defrauded the universities by exposing...

