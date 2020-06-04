Wireless Group Calls For Huawei, ZTE Replacement Funding

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An association of rural wireless carriers has asked lawmakers for funding to help scrub Huawei and ZTE equipment from U.S. telecom networks, after components from the Chinese telecom manufacturers were deemed to be a national security risk. In a letter Wednesday to the leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees and other committee heads, the Rural Wireless Association requested money be allocated as "quickly as possible" to the $1 billion fund established by the Secure Networks Act, which is meant to reimburse smaller carriers amid the Federal Communications Commission's effort to remove equipment from the two Chinese telecom giants....

