FCC Tells 5th Circ. It Can Restrict Subsidies To Huawei

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has told the Fifth Circuit it was well within its rights to restrict federal subsidies to telecommunications companies that buy equipment from Huawei, pushing back on the Chinese telecom giant's claims that the move violates the U.S. Constitution. In a brief filed on Monday, the FCC urged the Fifth Circuit to dismiss Huawei's petition for review over an order barring Universal Service Fund money from being used to purchase equipment from vendors that pose a threat to U.S. communications networks. The FCC proposed Huawei as one of the blocked entities in light of the Trump administration's national security concerns....

