PG&E Bankruptcy Plan Is 'House Of Cards,' Objectors Warn

Law360, San Francisco (June 4, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s $59 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan does not adequately mitigate wildfire risks or prioritize wildfire survivors, challengers to the plan told a U.S. bankruptcy judge during a bench trial Thursday, calling the plan a "house of cards" that should not be confirmed. Northern California wildfire survivors dissatisfied with the investor-owned utility's reorganization plan hit U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali with their last-gasp arguments as to why the plan should not be confirmed. Among these was a demand for an examiner to review the confirmation voting process, a demand that the judge appeared to consider and that PG&E's counsel...

