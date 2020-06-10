Tech, Media Cos. Must Watch DOJ's China Initiative

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- First unveiled in November 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice's "China Initiative" is a targeted focus on economic espionage, intellectual property and trade secret theft, and "other unfair trade practices" by the Chinese government.[1] Despite the complexity of these cases — which often involve both complex technology and sensitive national security concerns — the DOJ has proceeded a rapid pace over the last 18 months. Dozens of criminal prosecutions had been brought under the China Initiative, and they show no signs of slowing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-May, for example, the DOJ announced the arrests of a University...

