Keep ICE Court Arrests Blocked, Mass. Bar Tells 1st Circ.

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Backing a pair of Boston-area district attorneys, the Massachusetts Bar Association and four other attorney groups asked the First Circuit to leave in place an injunction blocking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from making civil arrests in state courthouses. The dispute reached the First Circuit last August when ICE moved to nix a June ruling by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who ordered federal immigration authorities to stop arresting people who come to state court as parties to litigation, as witnesses or on other official business. The Massachusetts Bar, along with the Boston Bar Association, the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS